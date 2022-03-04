Dimapur: Shamator became the 16th district of Nagaland on Friday. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio formally inaugurated the new district which was carved out of Tuensang district.

In his address, Rio suggested that Shamator district be called ‘brotherhood district’ even though its creation faced some complications.

He urged the gathering to put behind the past misunderstandings and to reconcile and coexist peacefully.

He also expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming together and working out the differences.

Stating that to move forward, top priority should be given to better road connectivity, Rio highlighted the road projects underway in the district under PMGSY and the two-laning of NH-202.

He said a proposal called Trans-National Highway, connecting Showuba, Dimapur to Pangsha, Noklak via Chessore and Shamator, has been forwarded to the central government. He added that a cooperative bank will be set up at Chessore.

With the district having tourism potential, Rio urged the people to come up with a tourist map.

The chief minister called upon the gathering to maintain a peaceful and harmonious environment for the society to move forward.

He also urged them to do away with land disputes, and instead provide land to the government for development purposes.

Rio also laid the foundation stone of the DC complex and Village Guards Training Centre at Shamator on the day.

Host of the inaugural programme and adviser to information and public relations S Keoshu Yimkhiung urged the people to coexist peacefully with everyone for mutual benefit. He added that society will move forward when peace exists.

Tuensang deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant assured of the support and cooperation of the people of Tuensang to Shamator district adding that Tuensang will be like a parent to Shamator district.

Shamator deputy commissioner Thsüvisie Phoji gave a brief profile of Shamator district. The new district has a population of 34,223 (2011 census) and a literacy rate of 68.79%.

Performances by various cultural troupes and special numbers marked the occasion.