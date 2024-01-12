KOHIMA: The population in Northeast state of Nagaland is expected to rise to 23.67 lakh by the year 2030.

This was claimed in study by the Nagaland directorate of economics and statistics.

As per the 2011 census, the population of Nagaland was 19,78,502.

The projection was released by advisor for information technology and communication, evaluation, and economics & statistics – H Sethrongkyu Sangtam.

The population of Nagaland would increase by 3,88,498 from 19,78,502 to 23,67,00 by 2030, said H Sethrongkyu Sangtam.

District-wise population of Nagaland, as per 2011 census, was: Kohima – 2,67,988, Dimapur – 3,78,811, Phek – 1,63,418, Peren – 95,219, Mokokchung – 1,94,622, Wokha – 1,66,343, Zunheboto – 1,40,757, Tuensang – 1,96,596, Kiphire – 74,004, Longleng – 50,484 and Mon – 2,50,260.