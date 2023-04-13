DIMAPUR: There are over 4000 tuberculosis patients in Nagaland and Mon district accounts for the highest number of them.

Nagaland health and family welfare department commissioner and secretary Y Kikheto Sema said this during a visit to Mon district hospital.

Sema also said India has the highest number of TB patients in the world and the country plans to eliminate the disease by the year 2025.

The Nagaland health official added that the WHO, under the Sustainable Development Board, plans to eradicate TB by 2030.

He termed the Mon district hospital in Nagaland as among the best hospitals in terms of infrastructure.

Sema also urged the doctors, nurses, officers and citizens of Mon to cooperate in the construction of Mon medical college in Nagaland.

Sema accompanied Nagaland health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak during his visit to the hospital.