Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) apprised Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the demographic changes taking place in Nagaland.

An NPCC delegation met Gandhi in New Delhi, NPCC president K Therie said on Friday.

The Pradesh Congress held the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in the state responsible for the delay in implementation of the two official agreements between the government of India and the negotiating teams of the NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups.

“The problem is no more with the insurgents. It is with the state government who wants to fish out of trouble waters,” it told Gandhi.

According to the NPCC, among some prominent changes that have occurred in the state is the election of a BJP nominee to Rajya Sabha unopposed from a Christian state.

It pointed out that the corrupt electoral practice of accepting money and material from corrupt leaders in exchange for votes is another system that has taken deep roots in the democratic election.

“Tolerating extortion, illegal activities and allowing youth to join extortion forces with no objection from customary and administrative guardians has become the norm,” the Pradesh Congress told Gandhi.

Alleging that all development funds have been cut for ministers, officers and multiple factions, it said such actions are accepted and that they call it commission, contribution and donation.

The NPCC lamented that corrupt ministers and officers are buying hundreds and thousands of acres of land and building multi-storied buildings all over the state.

Stating that tourism and medical department funds are used to develop personal properties, it said the “entire budget for 20 years has vanished into thin air”.

“It does not percolate down to the districts anymore. The Nagas have already lost work culture while our customs, honesty and hospitality that people talk of highly while referring to the Nagas is in danger of being submerged,” it said.

Accusing the UDA government of destroying the social inherent structure, the NPCC said they have compromised the state’s Christian faith to protect themselves from the NIA, CBI, ED and justice.

Asking the NPCC to fight back to restore traditional values and faith of the Nagas, Gandhi said Jawaharlal Nehru and the Gandhi family have given protection to the state under the Constitution which must be preserved and protected.

Gandhi also assured to reorganise the North East Congress Coordination Committee and North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee and stand with the NPCC in its fight.

NPCC assured to reach out to all concerned citizens and share the dangers of perishing traditional values and faith of the Nagas.

The NPCC delegation was accompanied by the AICC in-charge of Nagaland Dr. Ajoy Kumar.