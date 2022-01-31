Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari reacting to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address ahead of the Budget session in Parliament said that he (President Kovind) did not make any statement about the civilian massacre in Nagaland.

Tewari said speaking to the media said that the President did not make any statements about the massacre of civilians in Nagaland nor did he speak about anything related to the deaths during the second wave of COVID-19.

He added that the President did not even have anything related to restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added, “The Taliban’s take over of Afghanistan and its terror implications on India was not mentioned in his address either.”

The budget session of the Parliament began today with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both the Houses in the Central Hall.

On Tuesday (February 1), Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in the Lok Sabha.

The President addressed both the Houses of Parliament on Monday at 11 am.