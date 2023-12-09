KOHIMA: 19-year-old Neiketuno Sechü was crowned Miss Nagaland 2023 in a glittering beauty pageant held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Friday (December 08) night.

Vimgha Sheqi (20) and Ilihika Aye (19) were adjudged first and second runners-up respectively.

Neiketuno bagged a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with gift hampers worth Rs 1.2 lakh, citations and a direct entry to Miss Northeast and Miss Grand India.

She will also represent Nagaland in other national and international beauty pageants.

First runner-up Vimgha Sheqi was awarded Rs 70,000 and also received a gift hamper worth Rs 10,000 and a direct entry to Miss Northeast.

Second runner-up Ilihika Aye received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and gift hampers worth Rs 10,000.

Subtitle Winners

Miss Beautiful Skin: Keziah Mero

Miss Multimedia: Vimgha Sheqi

Miss Beautiful Smile: Tsiawavi Nyuwi

Miss Talent: Flora Kent

Miss Photogenic: Ilihika Aye

Miss Perfect 10: Neiketuno Sechü

Queen of Hearts: Katienla P Longchar