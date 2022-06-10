Guwahati: Nagas living in Delhi have planned to take out a massive “peoples rally” on Saturday at 10 am in the national capital.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) in collaboration with the Naga Students’ Union Delhi (NSUD) has organised the rally under the banner “A call for peace”.

The march will kick off from Mandi House and will be culminated at the Jantar Mantar with solidarity messages from apex Naga Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), prominent intellectuals, political leaders, and well-wishers of the Naga political movement.

Around 10,000 Naga people residing in the national capital are expected to join the rally, said NSF general secretary Süpuni NG Philo.

He said a memorandum will also be submitted to the Prime Minister and the international embassies wherever approachable.