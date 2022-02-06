DIMAPUR: Nagaland witnessed over 5% drop in weekly Covid-19 sample positivity rate in the last week.

The positivity rate dropped from 19% in the previous week to 13.2% from January 30 to February 4, the health and family welfare department said in its weekly bulletin.

However, six districts are still under ‘yellow alert’ or situation level 2 as the positivity rate in the districts of Dimapur, Kohima, Tuensang, Mokokchung, Wokha and Peren were over the 5% threshold as per the department’s four-stage graded response action plan/situation level.

The positivity rate in Dimapur was 15.4%, Kohima 14.3%, Tuensang 14.1%, Mokokchung 9.2%, Wokha, 8% and Peren at 5.3%

According to the World Health Organisation recommendations, the positivity rate dropping below 5% threshold is a crucial indicator for contracting Omicron wave as it means that the outbreak is no longer a cause for concern.

In the past week, 570 new cases were reported with Dimapur accounting for more than 70% of the cases, the weekly bulletin of the department said.

It said that 65% of cases were detected from self-tests and symptomatic-based testing and 21% were among travellers.

The department said all the six Covid-19 deaths in the last week had comorbidities while only one was fully vaccinated.

Altogether 38 new Covid-19 hospital admissions were recorded last week.

Meanwhile, the state recorded two Covid-19 deaths, 34 new cases and 71 recoveries on Sunday.

Four people died due to the infection and 63 fresh cases were reported on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases on Sunday, Dimapur reported 23, Kohima 10 and Phek 1. Of the 71 recoveries, Dimapur registered 57, Kohima 13 and Mokokchung 1.