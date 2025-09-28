Dimapur: Fifteen Naga political groups (NPGs), 33 Naga tribal hohos (bodies), and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) held a meeting in Nagaland’s Zunheboto and affirmed the urgent need for all Naga civil and religious bodies to unite in support of the Naga machang (common ground) under the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship (CNCR).

The participants adopted a four-point resolution called the ‘Zunheboto Resolution’ on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of Naga unity based on their historical and political rights.

“This is not merely an administrative task; it is a moral summons to unity, with a resolve to act judiciously and without delay,” stated the resolution issued by the FNR.

The FNR clarified that the meeting adopted the resolution in a spirit of unity and shared purpose, aiming to strengthen the Naga people’s cohesion.

The meeting urged all NPGs to unite under a common ground without further delay and breathe life into the Naga machang to collectively pursue an inclusive solution.

It affirmed that the CNCR would continue working with renewed vigor to bring all NPGs together.

The resolution noted that the signing of the Covenant of Naga Reconciliation had ended factional violence among NPGs and brought new hope to the Naga people.

“This Zunheboto meeting acknowledges the genuineness and sincerity of the Naga political groups and their expressed desire for reconciliation,” it added.

The meeting also called for genuine forgiveness among the NPGs, between tribal hohos, and across all sections of the Naga community so that reconciliation may lead to cooperative relationships.

“We declare that a shared Naga future is possible only through forgiveness and mutual respect,” the resolution emphasized.

The meeting urged all NPGs and Naga tribal hohos to begin internal and mutual forgiveness processes to achieve true Naga cooperation.

It requested that all churches and religious bodies, across all faiths in Naga areas, hold prayer sessions at their convenience during October 2025.

“These prayers shall seek wisdom, healing, and courage as we walk together toward reconciliation and renewal,” the resolution concluded.