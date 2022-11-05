Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said though the Assembly election in the state is approaching, “we” have decided not to go for campaigning but to work first for the solution of the Naga political issue”.

Rio said the government of India has accepted the uniqueness of the Nagas and added that even during British rule, the traditions of the Nagas were left untouched.

He said this while inaugurating the multi-purpose hall at Zunheboto.

He said games and sports teach discipline and team spirit. He, therefore, urged the sports persons to make a strong community with the building has been completed.

Saying that politics is God’s grace and goodwill of the people, Rio said: “There are people who work and eat and there are people who do nothing but only criticize others.”

He said Zunheboto is known as the land of warriors but now with civilization and Christianity, it is no more head-hunting time. He urged the people of Zunheboto to be warriors of peace.

Rio also said earlier it was “might is right” but with the civilization, it is now “right is might”.

He also urged the people to do away with “individualism”, “villageism” and “tribalism” and be patriotic and come together as “Nagaism”.

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the Sovima police station under the Chumukedima district today, Rio urged the police personnel to be more vigilant.

Cautioning them to be more sensitive in dealing with the public, he reminded them about the importance of community support in maintaining law and order.

Rio said the creation of the new police station was necessitated not only for the security of the 14 villages that come under it but to cater to the security of the sportspersons, especially from the national and international teams, since the Nagaland Cricket Ground at Sovima hosts many BCCI matches such as Ranji Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy and Col CK Naidu Trophy.

Since the location also has many government and private institutions such as St. Joseph University, ICFAI University, Testo College, Zoological Park, Shokhuvi Railway Station, etc.

Rio urged the police personnel to render their best possible service in the service of the people.