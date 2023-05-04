KOHIMA: District water quality testing laboratory accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Phek, Kumar Ramnikhant at Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office, Phek in Nagaland.

At the inaugural programme, the deputy commissioner of Nagaland’s Phek, who is also the chairman of District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), deliberated on the benefits of having an NAB accredited laboratory in the district.

Underscoring the health benefits and importance of water testing, Ramnikhant urged the people to come forward and get their water tested before utilization.

The keynote address was delivered by laboratory head and executive engineer PHED office of Nagaland’s Phek, Er Vikuosa Khape while quality manager and district chemist, PHED Division, Kethonu Theyo briefed the gathering on NABL.

The programme was chaired by sanitation and hygiene consultant, PHED Phek, Abigail Ritse.