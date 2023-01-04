KOHIMA: The Nagaland cabinet has appealed to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to reconsider its demand for a separate state.

The Nagaland cabinet meeting also discussed the scheduled visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Nagaland on January 6.

Briefing the media, Nagaland government spokesperson and minister for planning and coordination Neiba Kronu informed that the cabinet discussed the demand for a separate state called “Frontier Nagaland”.

It decided to appeal to ENPO to reconsider its demand for a separate state in the greater interest of the people of Nagaland.

He said that resolving the Naga political issue has been the “top-most priority” of the government and ENPO should give all its efforts to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the ENPO has reiterated its resolution to boycott elections and informed that the decision to boycott was reaffirmed at an emergency meeting on January 3 in Chumoukedima, near Dimapur.

A statement issued by the ENPO informed that the seven affiliates of the organisation resolved to stand by the resolution adopted on August 26 last year, which was further reaffirmed on November 16 and December 19.

It had then said, “The people of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in any election process of the state and the centre until and unless a separate statehood ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is fulfilled as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland through the grassroot.”