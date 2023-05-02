DIMAPUR: Union minister of state for road transport and highways VK Singh reviewed the national highway projects in Mon district of Nagaland.

The union minister held a meeting with the Mon district administration and heads of offices of the district at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall.

Singh said for development and quality works in Mon district of Nagaland, local contractors are better as they have more knowledge about their area.

He called for introducing entrepreneur workshops and training people who want to get into such businesses so that they can take all types of contracts.

“After 2014, the central government paid more attention to the Northeast. Now connectivity is better, and things are moving,” Singh said in Nagaland.

He asked the Mon district administration and heads of offices to reach out to the areas where there is less development.

He also asked the Nagaland officials ensure that government schemes are implemented with quality.

The union minister also visited the Mon district hospital in Nagaland after the meeting.

Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland – S Phangnon Konyak expressed gratitude to the minister for his visit to Mon.