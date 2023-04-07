DIMAPUR: Nagaland police apprehended two persons with a gun near veterinary colony in Dimapur early on Friday (April 07) morning.

Deputy commissioner of Dimapur police (crime) in Nagaland informed that on hearing a gunshot near the vicinity of veterinary colony at around 2:45 am, a mobile unit of Dimapur police on duty at Burma Camp near the police point rushed towards the location of the firing and apprehended two persons.

One .45 ACP pistol and one .45 ACP empty case, along with a vehicle Ford Eco Sport (NL-07CA-9719) with an ignition key, were seized by the Nagaland police from them.

Police identified the two as Nilotho H Yepthomi, son of Hukato Yepthomi, of Lhomithi colony, in Dimapur and Toinalo Aye, son of Kughai Aye, of Erranipathar, Dimapur.

A case has been registered with East police station, Dimapur, Nagaland in connection with this case.