Dimapur: Bowing to pressure from the agitating doctors of the Nagaland In-service Doctors Association (NIDA), the Nagaland cabinet decided to raise the superannuation age of all medical doctors, including AYUSH and dental doctors, from 60 to 62 years but with a rider.

The cabinet said the superannuation of the in-service doctors will be increased through re-employment as a consultant or senior consultant or specialist to work in the hospitals and clinics after their current retirement age of 60.

The willing superannuating medical officers opting for the extension will be allowed to join without interview but will be screened for physical fitness etc, it said.

The NIDA launched its second phase of agitation in the form of three-day casual leave from April 18 to April 20 to press for its demand to increase the superannuation age of in-service doctors from 60 to 62 years.

The cabinet also decided to create 60 new posts, including one post of the director, one post of medical superintendent, six posts of professor, 22 posts of associate professor and 25 posts of tutors or senior residents for the medical college in Kohima.

“The faculty can be engaged against these posts, beyond the normal superannuation age, on a re-employment basis by the NIMSR Society (which was constituted earlier during the year for the Kohima Medical College) up to 65 years,” the cabinet said.

It was also decided that in exceptional circumstances where such skills are not otherwise available, appointments may be made beyond 65 years and up to 70 years also by the society.

The cabinet said In taking these decisions on Thursday, it was guided by the pronouncement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Saharanpur on May 26, 2016, and the decisions taken by the central government subsequently.

The cabinet said themedical officers who want to serve the public further through government hospitals or teaching hospitals will be allowed to continue to do so up to 62 years and 70 years respectively.

It also decided that it will not in any way block promotional avenues of any of the junior officers and will not in any way block recruitment posts for new graduate or PG doctors.

The cabinet said it will increase budgetary allocation towards healthcare vis-à-vis the overall budget of the state.

The Cabinet also noted that NPSC has been requested to take up recruitment against 108 requisitioned posts expeditiously even though almost all the posts are currently manned by doctors engaged on a contractual basis.