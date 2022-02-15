DIMAPUR: The 2nd South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF) Cross-country championship and 56th National Cross Country athletics Championships will be held in Nagaland on March 26.

The championships, which was initially scheduled for January 15, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nagaland Athletics on Tuesday.

In October last year, the Nagaland Athletics had announced that the state would be hosting the national championships.

Later that month, it was informed that the national championship would be clubbed with the South Asian Cross Country Championship.

The Nagaland Athletics said that the South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) have come up with a new date in consultation with the Government of Nagaland.

The championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

“South Asian countries under the banner of SAAF have confirmed the participation of their athletes and officials. All affiliated units and associations of the AFI have also confirmed participation for the event,” said the athletics body.