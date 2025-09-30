Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has forecast localised thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rainfall across most parts of the state until October 3.

In its weather update, the NSDMA stated that Kohima, Kiphire, Chümoukedima, Dimapur, Niuland, and Tuensang districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday.

The agency urged residents to take necessary precautions, particularly to avoid exposure to lightning strikes and high winds that could disrupt communication and connectivity.

Highlighting the risk of high precipitation in hilly regions, the NSDMA warned that lowland and foothill areas, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, remain vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods.

The NSDMA called on authorities in low-lying areas to implement preventive measures in response to the current flood threat.

For residents in hilly regions, the authority advised staying alert during heavy and prolonged rainfall, and avoiding areas prone to landslides or debris flow.

“Listen for unusual sounds that could indicate moving debris, cracking trees, or rolling boulders. Be alert for sudden surges in stream water and changes in water clarity from clear to muddy,” the NSDMA cautioned.

Additionally, the agency urged the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant to avoid any mishaps during this weather period.

The NSDMA also directed all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and relevant line departments to remain on high alert to protect lives and property throughout the monsoon season.