DIMAPUR: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) predicted that with the onset of the monsoon moderate to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Nagaland over the next week.

In its weather update on Friday, the NDMSA said several other weather conditions will be seen during this time along with hefty showers.

There may be partly cloudy moderate and cloudy heavy rain all over the state till June 24. However, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in certain pockets in the districts of Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Mon and Longleng during this period, the update said.

Nagaland’s minimum and maximum temperatures will vary between 17°C and 30°C during this time.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period. It also directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to be on alert to save lives and properties during this monsoon period.

Further, the NSDMA urged the public not to go out of their house during adverse weather, especially for working in the agriculture field, grazing cattle, fishing and plying boats, and avoid travel unless it is necessary.

It asked everyone to be inside safe shelters such as homes, offices, shopping centres and hard-top vehicles with windows rolled up when thunder roars.

The NDMSA said if anyone is caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, he/she should immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.

It also asked people to keep monitoring local media for updates and warning instructions through various modes of communication.