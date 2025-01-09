Dimapur: There was a marked reduction in the number of vehicular accident cases in Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland districts of Nagaland in 2024 as compared to 2022 and 2023.

According to road accident data for the last three years released by the Dimapur police on Thursday, vehicular accidents recorded in 2024 were 110 while 557 accidents occurred in 2022 and 267 in 2023.

The comparative reduction in road accident cases between 2022 and 2024 was 80.25 per cent.

The police commissionerate attributed this drastic reduction mainly to road safety awareness campaigns and traffic lights and appurtenances.

It said schools and colleges were the primary focus of the awareness campaigns, aiming to educate and inculcate in children safe driving habits and traffic laws.

More than 60 educational institutions under the three districts were covered by the traffic personnel under this programme.

This grassroots approach attempted to educate not only the student community but also indirectly reach out to the parents, guardians and general public through them to spread the message of safe driving habits and to follow traffic laws.

Awareness campaigns were also conducted for the autorickshaws and truck drivers through their unions.

Further, lectures on the importance of road safety and traffic rules and regulations were delivered in churches and seminar programmes of various public organisations.

Besides, booklets/pamphlets/leaflets on road safety, traffic laws and rules were distributed among the road users during road safety week and enforcement drives, the police commissionerate said.

It also said precautionary solar blinker lights were installed at black spots and accident-prone areas to alert drivers, especially at night, while delineator lights were erected at important junctions to discourage double/triple piling of vehicles at traffic stops.

Signages were also installed at various strategic locations to caution and alert the drivers, it said adding barricades were also installed and placed at important locations.

It also said along with restrictions in speed limit, especially during the festive season, enforcement drives on overspeeding and drunken driving were carried out throughout the night to prevent and minimise road accidents, which proved vital in the reduction of accident cases.