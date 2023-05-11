KOHIMA: The soccer team from Nagaland under the aegis of Naga Students Union Dehradun (NSUD) emerged as the champion of the North East Football Tournament- 2023 Dehradun by defeating Arunachal Pradesh 1-0 in the final match at Uttaranchal University, Dehradun.

The tournament was organised by the North East Students’ Association, Dehradun at Uttaranchal University from May 1 to 9 last which was participated by all the eight states of the North East.

Khyolamo B Kikon and I Kavi T Zhimo were awarded as the Best Player and the Highest Scorer of the tournament respectively.

The Naga team exhibited alround excellence in the field despite facing stiff competition from the opponents.

With the blowing of the final whistle, the Naga team emerged victorious.

The team from Nagaland improved their performance with every single match.

Earlier, the Naga team defeated a formidable Assam team scoring 8-0 and 6-0 against Manipur securing their spot in the semi-finals.

The Naga team secured an easy win against Sikkim in the semi-finals scoring 7-0 making their way to the final.