DIMAPUR: Among the 75 cities in the country, Dimapur in Nagaland has been selected to celebrate the SVANidhi Mahotsav for Atmanirbhar Street Vendors.

The festival was celebrated at Super Market in Dimapur, Nagaland on Saturday where street vendors were given training on digital transactions.

Other events that included distribution of parichay (identity) boards and quick response codes, registration of new street vendors besides exhibition-cum-sale of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) products also formed part of the programme.

Altogether 10 SHGs and 40 street vendors took part in the festival. The event, sponsored by State Urban Development Agency, was organised by the District Urban Development Agency Dimapur and Dimapur Municipal Council.

Speaking on the occasion, local MLA Moatoshi Longkumer expressed happiness that Dimapur has been selected to celebrate the festival among the 75 cities in India.

Saying that the event commemorates the second anniversary of SVANidhi scheme, which was launched by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry in 2020.

He added that the scheme has been extremely successful.

The MLA observed that inspite of 2400 registered street vendors in Dimapur, only a few are using digital transactions.

Longkumer said it is the first of its kind scheme in India where financial help is provided to the street vendors with minimum interest.

Noting that the street vendors suffered a lot during the pandemic, Longkumer said the scheme was launched to help them.

Calling it is one of the best schemes for Dimapurians, the MLA urged the street vendors to register under the scheme and avail the benefits.

Also, pointing out that the Nagas do not have the habit of saving, he said they do not have “credit discipline” and that they take loans but do not repay back.

“We need to understand that we need to change, our lifestyles need to be changed,” he stressed.

Dimapur Municipal Council administrator Albert Ezung also spoke on the occasion where certificates of participation were also provided to the street vendors.