Here are the latest results for the Nagaland State Lottery for 10/09/2023.
The Nagaland State Lottery draw results are announced three times a day, at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM. The results are available on the Nagaland State Lotteries website and YouTube channel.
The Nagaland State Lottery is a popular lottery game that is open to people living in Nagaland. Tickets can be purchased from authorized retailers. The lottery is held on a weekly, monthly, and daily basis.
To check the Nagaland State Lottery results, you can visit the official website or YouTube channel. The results are also published in newspapers and magazines.
Here are the steps on how to check the Nagaland State Lottery results:
Post Name Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 10.09.2023
|Ticket Name
|Nagaland State Lottery
|State Name
|Nagaland State
|First Prize
|Rs. 1,00,000,00
|Result date
|10.09.2023
|Result Time
|01:00 P, 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM
|Official Website
|www.nagalandlotteries.com
|Ticket Price
|Rs 6/-
Nagaland Lottery Result 10. 09. 2023
Here are the results for today:
Result Today 1PM
Result Today 6PM
Result Today 8 PM
Steps To Download Nagaland Lottery Today Result
- Go to the Nagaland State Lotteries website or YouTube channel.
- Click on the “Results” tab.
- Select the draw date and time.
- The results will be displayed on the screen.