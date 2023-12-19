Dimapur: Nagaland governor La Ganesan appealed to the people of the state to remember to share the joy with the less fortunate and strengthen the bonds within communities during the Christmas season.

Extending his Christmas greetings on Tuesday, Ganesan said it is a time that celebrates the spirit of love, compassion and unity.

Observing the unique vibrancy with which the state commemorates this festive period, he said the harmony and brotherhood that Christmas inspires are deeply woven into the fabric of the Naga society.

“May the festive lights brighten your homes and the spirit of Christmas fills our hearts. Let us all come together to cherish the peace and goodwill that Christmas brings and carry these values forward into the New Year,” Ganesan added.

He wished everyone a blessed Christmas and a New Year filled with prosperity, health and happiness.