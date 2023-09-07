KOHIMA: School teachers in Nagaland will from now onwards will get offs on Saturdays as well.

This was announced by Nagaland advisor for school education and SCERT – Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome recently.

Yhome said that all schools in Nagaland, including private schools, will no longer conduct regular classes on Saturdays.

Saturdays will be from now onwards will be observed as holidays, informed Yhome.

Also read: First-ever medical institute of Nagaland officially opens, 100 MBBS students inducted

Making the announcement, Dr Yhome said that “teachers are not slaves”.

“They too need time to spend with their family,” said Nagaland advisor for school education and SCERT – Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome.

He added: “Children also need time outside classrooms for holistic development.”