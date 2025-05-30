Dimapur: In yet another rockfall incident at Pagala Pahar in Nagaland’s New Chumoukedima on NH 29, a truck driver lost his life when a rock fell on his dumper truck.

The incident occurred at around 8 am on Friday, killing the driver instantly. The cabin of the truck was also severely damaged.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Salam Laskar (28). He was coming from Jharnapani to Chümoukedima.

He was presently residing at New Showuba village in Niuland district, but was originally from Dinanathpur village under Hailakandi district in Assam.

His body was handed over to family members at the Chümoukedima police station.

Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang, who is also the minister in charge of national highways in the state, expressed grief over the incident.

“This incident occurred in a stretch where valley-side road restoration, which was swept away by the river, is currently underway. Though installation of rockfall barriers and netting by M/s Maccaferri Pvt. Ltd. is ongoing, this specific portion remains pending due to the ongoing restoration work,” Zeliang wrote on his X handle.

Assuring to urgently take up the matter with National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. to ensure immediate and comprehensive remedial measures, Zeliang conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

He also asserted that the state government would continue to explore all available options and provide the necessary support to the implementing agency to ensure the safety of commuters.

Today’s accident was the third such fatal incident in three years on the highway. Two other similar incidents occurred on the road in 2023 and 2024.