Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio made a fervent appeal to the Union rural development ministry and corporate houses to explore and invest in Nagaland and the Northeast, saying opportunities abound in the region.

Addressing the regional CXO meet 20023, hosted by the Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission, at Noune resort, Seithekiema, under Chumoukedima district on Thursday, Rio pointed out that being strategically located as the doorway to the neighboring Southeast Asian countries, the Centre is creating opportunities in the region like never before.

“Therefore, it will be advantageous to those companies who invest and set up their units in the region ahead of others,” he said.

On the apprehensions about peace and security in the region which has been a major challenge for any development, Rio said the scenario today has changed for the better.

Citing an example, Rio said as per the National Crime Bureau Report 2021, Nagaland has the lowest crime rate against women making it the safest place to live in.

He expressed his happiness at the number of employers converging in the state for this regional CXO Meet under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

Rio said he has been informed the rural youth of the Northeast are getting opportunities to work in multi-national companies and helping their households economically through the DDU-GKY.

He added that it is also heartening to hear that they are getting to work in foreign countries after getting the exposure of working in metro cities across the country.

Rio said the number of rural youths coming forward to be skilled and opt for job placement in private companies is an encouraging trend as most of the northeastern states are dependent on government employment which is already saturated.

“Today, seeing the number of senior-level representatives from reputed companies turning up for these employers’ meet in itself is a loud testament that our Northeast youth have carved a niche for themselves in the corporate world and that you are all eager to recruit more,” he noted.