DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan said the responsibility to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Nagaland rests with every citizen of the state.

“Each one of us has a significant part to play, and together, we can shape a future we can all be proud to partake in,” Ganesan said in his message on the eve of 61st statehood day of Nagaland which falls on December 01.

He noted Nagaland’s journey since statehood has been remarkable, filled with achievements that resonate with the spirit of every Naga.

He added that opportunities have been created, infrastructures developed and the quality of life has improved.

Saying that with progress comes new challenges with unemployment, he observed that the state continues to fight the battles for enduring peace, equitable growth, and rapid advancement.

Ganesan stressed that the dream of progress must touch every corner and every pocket of Nagaland.

He said each resident of the hills and the valleys alike must feel the winds of change, for a harmonious and prosperous state is shaped only by the collective progress of its people.

Ganesan said the people of Nagaland have weathered many storms with unyielding determination but have always remained hopeful for brighter days.

“I am in awe of the invincible spirit of our people. Our perseverance and undying faith serve as the cornerstone of our identity,” he stated.

Extending greetings to the people of Nagaland on the statehood day, Ganesan said Nagaland has achieved a significant milestone as the state celebrates the 61st statehood day that commemorates the historical journey and collective dreams for a vibrant state.

“Sixty years ago, on this very day, we embarked on a journey of self-determination and growth, paving the way for the emergence of Nagaland as a state with rich traditions and values,” he said.

Expressing profound gratitude to the pioneers and leaders of Nagaland, Ganesan said their vision, tenacity and immense contributions have sculpted the contours of this diverse and resilient state.

“We remember and celebrate them today as we rekindle their dreams, affirming once again to carry forward their legacy with honour and pride. I truly hope that we can live up to their ideals of peace, harmony, progress and development,” he added.