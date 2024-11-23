Dimapur: Nagaland MLA Dr Sukhato A Sema on Saturday said the state’s doctor-to-population ratio stood at a staggering 1:4056 as against the WHO’s recommended 1:1000, painting a grim picture of the healthcare sector in the state.

He said as per the 2011 census, Nagaland’s population is 19,79,000 and the strength of doctors in the state should have been 1,979 with the doctor-population ratio 1:1979 as against the present 1:4056.

Sema informed that the number of government doctors in the state stood at 390 in 2022 while calling for a separate recruitment policy for doctors in the state.

Addressing the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NTDA) annual conference-cum-general body meeting at Chumoukedima, Sema said there should be 29 doctors per 100-bed hospital.

Also stating that there are 81 empanelled general hospitals in Nagaland – 64 public and 17 private, Sema stressed that the NIDA should meticulously work out the needs of the public in terms of hospitals and their manpower such as doctors, nurses and paramedical workers.

Further, he said the NIDA should request the government to provide basic amenities like quarters for medical officers, nursing staff and other paramedical staff in the state, including quarters in the state capital Kohima for senior officers.

Sema, who is the former principal director of Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department, pointed out that the NIDA’s vision is to provide quality healthcare that is easily accessible, affordable and acceptable to all with inclusiveness all around.

Sema said the association should adopt a primary healthcare approach based on the principle of equity, cross-sectoral coordination and community participation.

In his presidential address, Dr Bernard Amer said NIDA’s main objective is to develop better public relations and create a good image for providing better healthcare to the public.

During the meeting, a new team of NIDA office bearers for 2024-26 was announced.