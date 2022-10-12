KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a traditional “Ao Naga” waistcoat during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The Ao Naga waistcoat was presented to Rahul Gandhi by Nagaland Congress vice-president Supongmeren Jamir, who joined the Congress leader in Karnataka for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Proud to see Rahul Gandhi wearing traditional waist coat of Ao Naga tribe at Bharat Jodo Yatra today morning, as S Supongmeren Jamir, vice-president of Nagaland Congress walks alongside him,” said Nagaland Congress VP GK Zhimomi.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with youths at Chitradurga district in Karnataka.

He asserted that if Congress comes to power, it would stop the privatisation of public sector units and have a strategy to create employment for the youth.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched by the Congress party on September 6 from Kanyakumari.

A month into the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka where hundreds of workers and supporters have lent support to him.