DIMAPUR: Nagaland’s economics and statistics department launched online registration of births and deaths at its directorate office in Kohima on Tuesday.

Launching the application, the director of the department, Neidilhou Angami, said the registration of births and deaths is being implemented through the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 1969 and the Nagaland Correspondence Rule 1999.

He said to keep pace with the identification regulation and on public demand, the office of the Registrar General of India has come up with the software to enable the people to obtain birth and death certificates online.

The main objective of the software, he said, is to facilitate and streamline the citizen service delivery system in order to enable the public to apply and obtain death and birth certificates and to manage and record data.

Angami termed the launch of the application as achievement of the department and congratulated the departmental staff and officers for their efforts in achieving it.

He said at present, two registrars are activated – one at the directorate of economics and statistic and the other at the district economics and statistics office Kohima – to have online registration of birth and death certificates.

He added the department in a phasewise manner will also take up this facility in the coming days to all the district offices and all the 1465 registrars in the rural areas of the state.

With the launch of the software application, Angami said, the public and consumers will be able to have a covenant way to obtain birth and death certificates.

A demo on how one can apply for online registration was also demonstrated during the programme by logging in at crsorgi.gov.in.