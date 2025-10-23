Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) denounced the targeted drone assault carried out by Indian armed forces at Khammoi village in Nagaland’s Mon district on October 20, which killed two civilians and destroyed private property.

The NSF urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to launch an independent international fact-finding mission and called on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to issue a situational report on violations occurring under the AFSPA.

The federation stated that such actions reveal a disturbing pattern of militarized suppression, weaponized fear, and systemic impunity under the cover of domestic legislation like AFSPA.

In a release, the NSF identified the victims as a promising young student leader, Khampei Wangsa, joint secretary of the Khammoi Students’ Union, and an eight-year-old child, Phiphot Wangsu, a Grade-1 student at Khammoi Mission School.

It said the armed forces abruptly extinguished their lives in an act that defies every standard of humanity.

“The armed forces’ use of combat drones and explosive payloads in civilian-populated areas directly violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the Geneva Conventions’ prohibition against targeting civilians, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), among other international laws,” the NSF stated.

The NSF reiterated its demand for the immediate and unconditional repeal of AFSPA from the Naga homeland, saying the Act continues to provide legal immunity to excessive use of force and creates an environment where accountability becomes optional.

Moreover, to protest militarization and “state-sponsored violence,” the NSF reaffirmed its policy of non-cooperation with armed forces across all its federating units and subordinate bodies until AFSPA is repealed.

The federation further extended condolences to the grieving families, calling their loss a collective wound on humanity’s conscience.

It also urged all democratic nations, humanitarian organizations, and conscience-driven citizens to condemn this atrocity and ensure that perpetrators face justice under international criminal law.