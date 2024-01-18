DIMAPUR: The Naga Students Federation (NSF) in Nagaland vehemently condemned the recent move by the central government to abolish the free movement regime (FMR) and proposed fencing of the India-Myanmar border.

It urged the central government to reconsider its decision and engage in a meaningful dialogue with the Naga community to find a solution that respects “our historical rights and aspirations”.

The federation also called for a just and inclusive resolution that respects the historical realities and aspirations of the Naga people.

“This decision, fraught with historical implications and disregard to the rights of the Naga people, is a regressive step that will exacerbate conflicts in the North-East Frontier Region,” the federation said in a statement.

According to it, the proposed fencing of the boundary line, as suggested by the authorities in Delhi, raises serious concerns about the historical context and the impact it will have on the Naga people.

“The lands and hills between the Chindwin river and the Saramati mountain range, presently on the Burma side, are an integral part of the Naga heritage. It is crucial for India to acknowledge the historical truth that these territories belong to the Nagas,” it said.

The NSF said the duplicity separation line, which persisted for over 80 years, has been a root cause of conflicts and insurgencies in the North-East Frontier Region, adding this cycle of conflict will persist until a just and equitable resolution is achieved.

It said, “The Naga people, on both sides of the Saramati mountain range, have suffered the consequences of arbitrary divisions imposed by external forces. The Nagas on the Burma side were forced into conflicts with the Government of Burma, while those on the Indian side were embroiled in struggles with the Government of India.”

The federation said the recent decision of the central government to abolish the FMR is deeply troubling.

It added that the FMR has played a crucial role in facilitating interactions between people residing close to the India-Myanmar border.

“Abolishing this regime will not only restrict the cultural and social exchange between communities but will also add a layer of tension to an already delicate situation,” it said.