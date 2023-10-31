DIMAPUR: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) organised a capacity-building development programme on disaster management at the Administrative Training Institute complex in Kohima on Tuesday (October 31).

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam emphasised the critical need for comprehensive disaster preparedness, highlighting that disasters can strike unexpectedly.

He said being fully prepared for all types of disasters is an ideal approach to deal with such situations.

Alam thanked various institutions present at the programme with expertise in disaster management, saying their knowledge and resources are invaluable during emergencies.

He also stressed the importance of mapping the available capacities and resources to enhance coordination.

The Nagaland chief secretary further spoke about the need to develop capabilities such as setting up field hospitals within the NSDMA in the event of a disaster as it can significantly save lives.

He also released the first report on Nagaland Disaster Statistics for 2023, produced by the economics and statistics department.

Nagaland home commissioner Abhijit Sinha and CEO of NSDMA, emphasised the importance of creating awareness about disaster management. He pointed out that disasters, especially earthquakes, occur without warning.

He added that annual table-top exercises are organised to enhance awareness and preparedness, ensuring maximum benefits from such programmes.

Maj. Gen. Sudir Bahl (Retd), senior consultant of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), highlighted the need for preparedness and capacity building among organisations to respond to disasters.

He also stressed the importance of real-time simulations involving all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, a table-top exercise (TTEx) was conducted at Dimapur deputy commissioner’s conference hall on Tuesday in preparation for the state-wide mega mock drill exercise on earthquake disaster for Nagaland emergency preparedness exercise, scheduled for November 2.

During the TTEx, the facilitators guided the participants on procedures, plans and policies to be followed during dangerous scenarios with a focus on handling emergencies in a stress-free environment.

The exercise also emphasised familiarization with rules, guidelines, and responsibilities during earthquakes.