President of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) – Shurhozelie Liezietsu has batted for a common front by bringing NSCN-IM and NNPGs together in the Naga peace talks.

NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu said that both the stakeholders in the Naga peace talks – NSCN-IM and NNPGs – must be brought together as the government might discontinue separate dialogues.

The former Nagaland chief minister further said that it is essential that both the groups put aside their differences and come together in the peace talks as the Indian government will not have “separate settlements”.

“Our primary task is to bring both the groups together and form a common front,” said Liezietsu.

He added: “It is unlikely that the Indian government will continue separate talks for one final solution to the Naga issue.”

Also read: ‘In crazy situation’: Meghalaya Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh hints at ‘moving on’

Notably, the government of India, thus far, has been holding separate talks with the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs on the vexed Naga political issue.

While, the Indian government signed Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM in August 2015, it signed Agreed Position with the (NNPGs) in November 2017.

A solution to resolve the decades-old Naga political issue could not be reached upon, despite claims of talks being at final stages, as the NSCN-IM has remained adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.