Dimapur: The NSCN (IM) has stated that the departure of Ikato Chishi Swu, son of the late Isak Chishi Swu, will not affect the organizational structure of the Nagaland insurgent group.

Lt Gen (retd) VS Atem, a senior leader, responded with a firm, “It will not affect us,” when questioned about the potential impact of Ikato’s exit.

Atem’s remarks were made on the sidelines of a ‘Consultative Meeting’ held in Nguvihe village in Nagaland’s Niuland district, on Monday.

The meeting brought together the Aghunaqa area’s frontal organizations, led by village chiefs. Vice president Tongmeth Wangnao and other members of the NSCN (IM) Collective Leadership were also in attendance.

Ikato Chishi Swu, whose father co-founded and led the NSCN (IM) as president until his death in 2016 alongside Thuingaleng Muivah, had announced his departure on April 17.

He has reportedly joined forces with Lt Gen (retd) Hs Ramsan and Lt General Absalom Raman, both of whom were expelled from the NSCN (IM) in July 2024 for alleged “anti-national activities.”

At the time of their expulsion, Ramsan was an executive member of the Steering Committee, and Raman held the position of deputy chief of the army.

In his statement, Ikato accused the NSCN (IM) leadership of colluding with Indian intelligence agencies, alleging that this had corrupted and demoralized members and compromised Naga national interests.

Atem vehemently refuted these allegations, stating, “There is no collusion, there is no conspiracy at all.” He affirmed the NSCN (IM)’s resolve, declaring that its members “will fight to the finish, till justice, our rights are recognized and our stand is accepted.”

Atem explained that the consultative meeting was held at the invitation of the Aghunaqa area people and indicated that similar consultations were likely in other regions.

He noted the people’s anxiety about their future, stating, “When the people have invited us, we feel that we are fortunate.”

A significant focus of the meeting was the long-standing Assam-Nagaland border dispute in relation to the Indo-Naga political issue.

Leaders from the Aghunaqa area emphasized the hardships faced by villages within the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), where much of the Aghunaqa area, part of the Western Sumi region, is located.

Addressing the Naga position, Atem asserted, “Our land was divided and sub-divided by the British government to serve their commercial interest and political interests. So we say that justice must be restored to the Nagas.”

He underscored the historical basis of the Naga movement, drawing parallels with India’s independence struggle.

He maintained that the Nagas existed as an independent people before external administration and characterized the 16-Point Agreement, which led to the formation of Nagaland, as a memorandum rather than a binding agreement. He reiterated that the NSCN (IM)’s objective is to reclaim lost Naga rights.

Regarding the Framework Agreement with India, Atem explained that it envisions a relationship where certain sovereign functions are shared, emphasizing peaceful coexistence between two distinct political entities rather than assimilation.

Vice President Tongmeth Wangnao cautioned against being swayed by disruptive forces.

Kughalu Aye, president of the Border Peace Committee, highlighted the public’s concern regarding the two separate agreements the Indian government has signed with the NSCN (IM) and the Working Committee of the NNPGs, stressing the need for consensus among all groups.