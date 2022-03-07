Guwahati: NSCN (IM) chief Thuingalen Muivah, who was admitted to a hospital, is out of danger and doing well, the outfit said on Monday.

Muivah was rushed to a hospital in Dimapur due stomach was upset because of indigestion.



NSCN-IM sources said that the doctor at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) hospital in Dimapur is yet to inform about the discharge of Muivah, who was also called Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) of the dominant Naga group.



The octogenarian General Secretary of the Isak-Muivah faction of the NSCN (IM) was airlifted from the outfit’s headquarters at Hebron in Nagaland to Dimapur hospital on March 4.



Last year in July, Muivah was admitted to the Dimapur hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.



The dominant Naga outfit headed by chief negotiator Muviah and the Centre has been engaged in peace negotiations for over two decades.

The NSCN (IM), the leading group among the several Naga outfits, and the Centre had inked a Framework Agreement in August 2015.