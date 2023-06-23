KOHIMA: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has opposed the implementation of uniform civil code (UCC).

Opposing the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC), Nagaland MLA and NPF legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu said that the proposed law is a ‘threat’ to tribal ethos and values.

“Any attempt to force it (UCC) on the diverse communities across the country is futile and counterproductive,” Nagaland MLA and NPF legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu said.

However, he added that implementation of UCC will ensure “rights and equality of citizens and also national integration”

“To impose UCC is to go against the basic norms and presuppositions that have gone into the making of the Indian constitution itself – diversity, unity, federalism, secularism, etc,” the Nagaland MLA said.

He added: “It ignores the rich and complex historical background of the nation against which the constitution was written.”

“One must not dishonour the existing constitutional guarantees through which modern India was built,” the Nagaland MLA stated.

“The spirit of Indian nationalism or national integration cannot be achieved by questioning and insulting the wisdom and heritage of the minorities,” said Nienu.

“Till an appropriate time comes by, I endorse the wisdom and suggestion of the 21st Law Commission who observes that in the absence of any consensus on a uniform civil code, the Commission felt that the best way forward may be to preserve the diversity of personal laws but at the same time ensure that personal laws do not contradict fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India,” he added.