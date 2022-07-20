DIMAPUR: Nagaland on Wednesday reported 13 new Covid-19 cases.

These new cases took the active COVID cases tally in Nagaland up to 80.

There were eight recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Nagaland health department informed.

There was no report of any death due to the virus during the day.

Meanwhile, the sample positivity rate in Nagaland stood at 8.55%.

Of the fresh cases, Kohima recorded 10 and Longleng, Mokokchung and Mon 1 each.

Three people each in Kohima and Peren and 1 each in Dimapur and Mokokchung recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload in Nagaland stands at 35,6418.

Thus far, 759 people died of the infection in Nagaland, while 33,299 have recovered from it.

Altogether 1498 people migrated from Nagaland.