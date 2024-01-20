DIMAPUR: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland distanced itself from the remark made by its Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi “I wish the government of India do away with Article 371-A” at a recent programme in Chumoukedima.

In a statement, issued by its media and communication committee on Saturday (January 20), the NDPP put on record that the statement of the Nagaland MP is neither the view nor the opinion of the party or its leadership.

The party asserted that it stands firm in its commitment to protect the rights and privileges of the people of Nagaland by upholding and safeguarding all the provisions under Article 371-A of the Constitution of India.

The NDPP further put on record that it is its considered opinion that at a time when the Indo-Naga political settlement is at its crucial stage, there should be no dilution to Article 371-A, but rather it should be further strengthened to ensure a more permanent protection of “our traditional customary practices along with safeguarding of our land and resources”.

The party called upon all stakeholders to stand united in “our common agenda of protecting our rights and privileges for the future of our people”.