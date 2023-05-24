KOHIMA: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the results of HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) exams that were held earlier this year.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

The overall pass percentage of Nagaland HSLC (class 10) has been recorded at 70.32 percent.

On the other hand, the overall pass percentage of HSSLC (class 12) is 82.62 percent.

The pass percentage in commerce stream is 85.83, while in the science stream the pass percentage is 86.79 percent.

NAGALAND BOARD CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Nagaland HSLC Board Results 2023’ or ‘Nagaland HSSLC Board Results 2023’ links on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The NBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a hard copy of the NBSE Board Exam Result 2023 for future records.