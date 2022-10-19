DIMAPUR: Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte has said the efforts made by Nagaland government headed by chief minister Neiphiu Rio and other organisations towards finding permanent solution to the Naga issue deserves reciprocal response from the Centre.

Addressing the inaugural session of All Naga College Students’ Union (ANCSU) at Dimapur in Nagaland Royte lauded the early political consciousness of the Nagas and said the distinct tribal group began its political movement during the British raj with a memorandum to the Simon Commission expressing their aspiration for independence, person closed to the minister said.

The declaration of Naga independence came day ahead of India’s independence, he said.

He said that early political consciousness of the Naga people showed their pioneership in the field.

Citing the example of Mizoram, Royte also emphasised on innumerable benefits of peace in the state.

“Mizoram was one of the most dangerous and disturbed states during the Mizo National Front (MNF)’s independence movement. However, after signing of the Mizo accord in 1986, Mizoram became the most peaceful state in the country,” Royte said.

Notably, the Government of India has been holding talks with both the NSCN-IM and NNPGs separately.

While talks with the NSCN-IM have been taking place since 1997, NNPGs and the Government of India have been in talks since 2017.

The Government of India had signed the “framework agreement” with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and “Agreed Position” with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, separate flag and constitution continue to be the bone of contention between the NSCN-IM and government of India (GoI) in regards to reaching a solution to the Naga political issue.