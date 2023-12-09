KOHIMA: The NSCN-IM, one of the main stakeholders in the Naga peace talks, has reiterated its demand for separate Naga flag and constitution.

The NSCN-IM, in a statement, said that the government of India (GoI) wandered away from the Framework Agreement that was signed with the group in 2015.

The NSCN-IM also claimed that the representatives of the GoI had initially agreed upon separate Naga flag and constitution.

However, they later backtracked on the commitment, the NSCN-IM said.

“Despite government of India’s wavering stand, nothing could be further from the truth as flag and constitution are the integral parts of sovereignty. Sovereignty Without flag and constitution is a form without content,” the NSCN-IM said.

It added: “Nagas have been in existence for thousands of years in their own land in accordance with our own sets of law.”

“The Framework Agreement reiterates the unique history and position of the Nagas. The concepts of shared-sovereignty and co-existence have also been explained therein,” said NSCN-IM.

“We no longer view the Indians as our enemy in the light of peaceful coexistence. But we cannot sacrifice our national principle for the sake of buying friendship. Significantly, the Framework Agreement mentions, ‘Co-existence of the two entities sharing sovereign power.’ It means-Indians and Nagas will coexist as two entities on the basis of equality and mutual respect of rights as clearly stated by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This Framework Agreement addresses the sovereign rights of the Nagas and their future as well as the security and commercial interests of India. This historic agreement is seen and appreciated by many international peacemakers as the roadmap to a lasting peace in the Indian sub-continent,” read the NSCN-IM statement.

“Unfortunately, what has begun with much fanfare is now going the way “betrayal of trust” because of the lack of sincerity on the part of the Indian government. This has created huge trust deficit and disillusionment among the people. Friends and critics often said the government of India is playing with time to diminish the hard-earned Framework Agreement. But that will be too costly. The ball is in the court of Government of India,” it added.