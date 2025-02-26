Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (NPMCC) condemned the assault on a female nursing intern at Dimapur district hospital in Nagaland on February 24.

NPMCC Vice President Sentila Imchen expressed deep shock, calling the attack in a healthcare facility “unacceptable.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She extended support to the victim and her family and stood with civil society organizations, student bodies, and women’s groups demanding justice.

The NPMCC urged law enforcement to take swift action against the perpetrator(s), highlighting the incident as a serious security failure.

The committee also called for stronger security measures in hospitals and public institutions to ensure the safety of all, especially women.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A miscreant assaulted a female nursing intern in the dental OPD room of the Dimapur district hospital on February 24.

The attack sparked protests by civil society organizations on Tuesday, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.