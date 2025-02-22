Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio inaugurates Meluri as 17th district

Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially inaugurated Meluri as the 17th district of Nagaland at a function held at Meluri public ground on Friday evening.

Meluri was earlier a sub-division under Phek district.

Addressing the gathering as the special guest, Rio said Meluri was notified as the 17th district on November 2, 2024.

Calling Meluri the ‘land of fortunes’, he spoke about the district’s natural and cultural wealth, including Shiloi Lake, Tizu river, and the Trade Centre at Avakhung.

Rio said the ‘land of fortunes’ sobriquet has been given after due consultation because of the district’s wealth in terms of mineral deposits, biodiversity, the beautiful Shiloi Lake, and Tizu River-where the government is proposing a waterway to connect to the Chindwin river-besides the international connection to Southeast Asia through Myanmar and the Trade Centre.

He added that the district has plenty of opportunities to offer in addition to the people’s hard-working nature, kindness, and hospitality.

He said the Pochury tribe that inhabits Meluri district has a total population of around 30,000, adding that the literacy rate is high in the district, with more than 150 government officers from the tribe.

He maintained that their rich culture, heritage, and numerous economic activities can contribute to development not only for themselves but for the whole state.

Rio lauded the Chakhesang Public Organisation and its leadership for their support in recommending and issuing the “no objection certificate” for formation of Meluri district.

He urged them to continue fostering brotherhood and unity between the Chakhesang and Pochury tribes, along with the rest of the Naga community.

As part of the celebrations, Rio unveiled a monolith marking the inauguration of the district. He also inaugurated the multidiscipline sports stadium at Meluri on the occasion.