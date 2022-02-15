DIMAPUR: The COVID-19 cases in Nagaland increased to 35,274 on Tuesday as 39 more cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, a health official said.

The Covid-19 death toll shot up to 753 as one more patient succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 382 active cases while 32,665 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 90 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 92.60 per cent.

Altogether 1,474 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has tested over 4.54 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.