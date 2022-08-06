Dimapur: Nagaland’s animal husbandry and veterinary services department, under the aegis of the Nagaland Livestock Development Board (NLDB), officially launched the second phase of the National Animal Disease Control Programme on Foot and Mouth Disease (NADCP) on Friday, an official release said on Saturday.

The programme was launched by the department’s director Dr Nsanthung Ezung at the NLDB office complex in Kohima.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11, 2019, the NADCP envisages control of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis diseases in livestock by 2025 and freedom status by 2030.

Ezung, in his address, urged all the department officers and field staff to be sincere and ensure that the entire eligible cattle and buffalo population are vaccinated against the FMD in the state.

He said the FMD is a highly contagious viral vesicular disease of cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs which leads to reduction in milk yield, decreased growth rate, infertility, reduced working capacity in bullocks and trade embargo in the international market.

“Control of FMD can be achieved by mass vaccination of susceptible livestock repeatedly at regular intervals till the incidence of the disease comes down, Ezung said.

He also urged the farmers to take full benefit of the programme and vaccinate their livestock against the FMD.

Further, he emphasized that the mission can be accomplished only through the support and cooperation from the district and village authorities.

He requested them to extend full support and cooperation to the department in carrying out vaccination in their respective jurisdiction.

The mission will end by October 4, 2022 as part of synchronized vaccination with a mandate to achieve 100% immunization of the bovine, caprine and ovine population in the state.