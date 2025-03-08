Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) on purely temporary basis for an ICMR funded project entitled “Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre (AMDRC) an ICMR Myconet” in the Department of Microbiology. National Institute of Technology Nagaland, an Institute of National importance is a higher education technical Institute located at Chumukedima (Dimapur), Nagaland. It is also one among the ten newly approved NITs by the Government of India in 2009 under the 11th Five Year Plan and it started functioning from the academic year 2010. Initially, this Institute altogether started its journey under the mentorship of National Institute of Technology Silchar in Assam. It functioned in the campus of NIT Silchar altogether for two years. Land for permanent campus was identified for the Institute during January 2012 and it is located at a hilly terrain area at Chumukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification :

M.E./M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ allied branches with atleast 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA( on a scale of 10).

Desirable :

Candidate having GATE/NET qualification. Candidate having experience in IoT/Sensor with Drone Technology (or) Image Processing and also Mobile Application Development.

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- per month + 9% HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th April 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima,Nagaland-797103

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application(advance copy) in the prescribed format.

They should also send along all supporting documents and CV.

They should altogether send it by email to [email protected]. Application in prescribed format will only be accepted.

One set of photocopies of all certificates and also one passport size self-attested photo are to be produced with the application at the time of Interview. Original certificates shall be shown altogether at the time of Interview for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here