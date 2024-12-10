Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2), Assistant Professor (Grade – I, Pay Level 12) and Assistant Professor (Grade – II, Pay Level 10, On Contract) in the various

Departments of the Institute.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2)

Assistant Professor ( Pay Level 12)

Assistant Professor ( Pay Level 10)

No. of posts :

Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2) : 7

Assistant Professor ( Pay Level 12) : 4

Assistant Professor ( Pay Level 10) : 8

Minimum Qualification :

Detailed Educational Qualifications, Experience and other criteria for selection shall be as per the modified recruitment rules for Faculty in NITs as per schedule E of the first statutes of the NITs (amendment statutes 2017) issued vide Gazette of India No. 651 dated 24th July, 2017, and clarification issued by Ministry of Education Dated: 16th April, 2019.

How to apply :

Candidates need to fill the Online Application at https://nitnagalandrec.samarth.edu.in/ along

with necessary enclosures also.

The last date for receipt of the online application forms will be 04/01/2025 at 23:59:59 Hrs

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The candidates are also advised to send the hard copy of the duly filled Online Application form along with all self-attested copies of the relevant documents by speed post/ registered post to “The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland- 797103”.

On the envelope please also inscribe “Application for Recruitment for the post of …………………….. . Advt. No. NIT-N/RECT-T/2024/12/01 Date: 04/12/2024 (please fill in name of Post / Department / Category applied for)”

Last date of receiving the hard copy of the application form is 21 /01/ 2025 till 16.30 hrs

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Harmeet Kaur Dhillon

Application Fees :

Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,500/- for UR/OBC/EWS should altogether be paid online through https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corpID=641632

The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD (DIVYANG) are exempted from also paying the fee.

Candidates are instructed to fill in the correct “SBI Collect Reference Number”, which will also be auto-generated after the fee payment is correctly made, in the online application form.

The reference number should also match with that in the Payment Receipt received from the bank.

Applications with randomly entered “SBI Collect Reference Number” will altogether be rejected.

If a candidate is applying for more than one post, separate Online Application along with Application Fee are also to be submitted for each post separately failing which the application

will be rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here