Nagaland Jobs : NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the research project “e-GUNA: Sensory Assessment for Quality of Fermented Foods from North-East India” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Tech / M.S. /MCA / M. Sc. with minimum 60% marks or 6.5 / 10 CGPA at both UG and PG levels

(Or)

B.Tech / B.E. with minimum 60% marks or 6.5 / 10 CGPA.

Also Read : 10 wonderful names for baby boys and baby girls inspired by Wind, the coolest element of Nature

Desirable : Preference will be given to the candidates having knowledge in Machine Learning

and IoT

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th March 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Administrative Building, NIT Nagaland, Dimapur, PIN-797103

How to apply : Candidates having appropriate qualification only may walk-in for the interview with filled up application in the prescribed format and all supporting documents (Originals).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Disha Patani takes the avatar of a glamorous cowgirl with her sexy all black look