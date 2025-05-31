Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of One (01) Research Assistant for Eighteen (18) Months and One Field Investigators for Five (05) Months under a Research Project funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, New Delhi in 2025. The title of the project is “Hindi Language Education in Nagaland: Problems and Possibilities.” Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University had to go through many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University had been functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. Meanwhile, the establishment of the academic departments was sanctioned by the Government in the year 1997. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010.

Name of posts :

Research Assistant

Field Investigator

No. of posts :

Research Assistant : 1

Field Investigator : 1

Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./Postgraduate in Humanities (Preferably from Hindi Discipline) with Minimum 55% Marks

Fellowship/Remuneration: As per ICSSR norms. Rs. 37,000/- PM for Research Assistant and

Rs. 20,000/- PM for Field Investigators.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application along with bio-data and contact details (Mobile number and email ID are mandatory) on plain paper in the following email ID: [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 27th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here